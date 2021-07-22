Former Kilimanjaro RC Anna Mghwira dead at 62

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam.Former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira has died at Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha, today July 22, 2021, while receiving treatment, her family has confirmed.

Ms Mghwira was appointed Kilimanjaro RC by the late President John Magufuli on June 03, 2017.

Before that Ms Mghwira was the ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate in the 2015 General Election.

Who is Anna Mghwira



Anna Mghwira was born on January 23, 1959 at Mungumaji Ward in Singida. Her father was a councillor through Tanu.

Ms Mghwira joined Nyerere Primary School from 1968 to 1974. She went to Ihanja Secondary School from 1975 to 1978 before joining Lutheran Seminary for her advanced level secondary education from 1979 to 1981.

She attained a Bachelor Degree in Theology from Tumaini University in 1986 before joining the University of Dar es Salaam, where she attained LLB in 1986.

She went to Essex University in England, where she attained a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) in 2000. Ms Mghwira has worked for international and local organisations dealing with women’s empowerment, community development and refugees.

Her political journey started during the Tanu era, when she was a member of the party’s youth league. But she reduced her participation in politics in the late 1970s so that she could concentrate on her education career and family.

She returned to active politics in 2009, when she joined Chadema. Ms Mghwira held various positions like the party’s district secretary and later party’s district chairwoman.

In March, 2015, she left Chadema for the newly formed ACT-Wazalendo, where she was later nominated the party’s national chairwoman during the party’s first general congress.

On Friday December 8, 2017 she rejoined the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Anna announced her decision during the party women’s wing election held in Dodoma.