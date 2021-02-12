Former minister Bakari Mwapachu has died

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Bakari Mwampachu has died today at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment, the family has announced.

According to family spokesperson Andrew Nkuzi the body of the former MP and minister will arrive in Tanga this evening and will be kept at his home in Mchukuuni Tangasisi ward.

Mwapachi is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, February 13 in Pande village, Tanga District

Mwapachu was a Member of Parliament for Tanga from 2000 to 2010 when he handed over the reins to Omar Nundu (late) and has held various leadership positions in the government at various times.