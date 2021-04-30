Former minister Lazaro Nyalandu ditches opposition to rejoin CCM

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. Chadema cadre and former minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Lazaro Nyalandu has on Friday, April 30, 2021rejoined the ruling CCM.

Mr Nyalandu decamped to CCM alongside the opposition party's chairman of the southern zone Selemani Mathew Luongo.

The duo's decision was announced by President Hassan during her speech immediately after being declared the new party's chairperson after garnering 1,862 words which is equivalent to 100 percent.

Speaking during the event, Mr Nyalandu said he has returned home, citing verses in the Holy Bible saying he has done so after failing to sing in a foreign land.

"Mr Lowassa (Edward) and Mr Sumaye (Frederick) who are former prime ministers know very well how difficult it is to sing the song of God at the foreign land."

He asked President Hassan to work towards healing those with wounded hearts and serve as a comforter to millions of Tanzanians who have great hopes on her.

According to him, those are among the efforts to unite the nation and collectively build a country in the same foundations set by the founding fathers of the nations.

Mr Luongo said he has decided to rejoin CCM in order to join forces in building the country, noting that Tanzania's development can only be brought about by CCM.