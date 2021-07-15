Former Police officer arraigned in Dar court over drug trafficking

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Police officer, Corporal Deodatus Massare (37) has been arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court facing a charge of trafficking 1.04kg of heroin.

Massare, a resident of Bunju Moga, Kinondoni District, was arraigned in court today on June 15, 2021 on a case of economic sabotage number 57/2021.

The charges were read by State Attoreny, Sylvia Mitanto before Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano.

Earlier, before the indictment was read out, Judge Luambano, said the defendant was not required to answer anything because the court has no jurisdiction to hear cases of economic sabotage except with special permission.

Reading the indictment, counsel Mitanto, claimed that the accused is alleged to have committed the offense, on June 19, 2021 in Bunju Beach area in Kinondoni District.

On the day of the incident, the accused is accused of smuggling heroin weighing one kilogram (1.02kg) illegally.

After the indictment was read, the prosecution claimed that the investigation of the case was not completed and therefore asked for another date for mention.

Judge Luambano after hearing the information, adjourned the case until July 29, 2021 when it will come for mention.

Defendant was remanded in custody because the case against them is doesn’t have a bail according to the law.