Former President Kikwete is alive and healthy, says son

Thursday May 27 2021
Kikwete pic

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete.

Beth pic
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam.  Ridhiwani Kikwete, son of Tanzania's retired President Jakaya Kikwete has said his father is in good health and not dead as the rumours suggest.

Ridhiwani made the statement on Thursday, May 27, 2021 through his Instagram and Twitter pages, in response to rumours that began circulating online since Wednesday suggesting that the former head of state was dead.

In his message, Ridhiwani wrote: “After receiving various phone calls and messages I have found it necessary to use this opportunity to make things clear.”

Ridhiwani added: Our Parent Dr. Kikwete is safe and in good health. He has no health problems and is continuing with his responsibilities. ”

