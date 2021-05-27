Former President Kikwete is alive and healthy, says son

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ridhiwani Kikwete, son of Tanzania's retired President Jakaya Kikwete has said his father is in good health and not dead as the rumours suggest.

Ridhiwani made the statement on Thursday, May 27, 2021 through his Instagram and Twitter pages, in response to rumours that began circulating online since Wednesday suggesting that the former head of state was dead.

Baada ya kupokea Simu na Jumbe mbalimbali nimeona nitumie nafasi hii kuweka kumbukizi sawa. Mzee wetu na Mzazi wetu Dr. @jmkikwete yupo salama wa Afya Nyingi sana. Hana tatizo lolote kiafya na anaendelea na majukumu yake. Taarifa za aina yeyote ni za Kipuuzi na za kupuuzwa. pic.twitter.com/gNlo1yF4uB — Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete, Esq.☝️ (@ridhiwankikwete) May 27, 2021

In his message, Ridhiwani wrote: “After receiving various phone calls and messages I have found it necessary to use this opportunity to make things clear.”

Mhe. Rais Mstaafu Dkt. Jakaya Kikwete na Mkuu wa Chuo Kikuu cha Dar Es Salaam leo tarehe 27 Mei 2021 akiwa chuoni hapo kwa ajili ya kutunuku digrii kwenye duru ya kwanza ya Mahafali ya 51 ya UDSM. pic.twitter.com/Vl9dkSIx7s — Prof. Cuthbert Frederick (@CuthbertFredric) May 27, 2021

Ridhiwani added: Our Parent Dr. Kikwete is safe and in good health. He has no health problems and is continuing with his responsibilities. ”

