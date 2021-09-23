Foundation provides Sh110 million to empower domestic workers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. The Foundation for Civil Society has provided more than Sh110 million to fund entrepreneurship skills and capital to domestic workers in Mwanza aiming at economic empowerment.

The project implemented in Mkolani, Luchelele, Nyegezi and Mkuyuni wards in Nyamagana district through ‘WoteSawa’, a Mwanza based non-Governmental organization is also aiming at preparing the group for future independent life.

Apart from domestic workers, others involved in the project are their employers, ward executives and community development officers.

Speaking during the evaluation meeting of the project's first phase which cost more than Sh70 million, WoteSawa CEO Angella Benedicto said apart from entrepreneurship skills and capital, saving culture and proper utilization of time and resources for sustainable development is another key issue to look at during the project.

“We hope to see skilled and economically empowered domestic worker after the project,” Angela said

Highlighting key issues on the second phase, which will cost more than Sh40 million, the CEO said more efforts will be made to address challenges identified during the first phase, mentioning time management, inadequate capital and market for goods produced by the newly formed entrepreneurs.

Beatrice Jackson and Neema Salvatory, some of the domestic workers who are allowed by their employers to run small businesses to supplement their income, mentioned lack of skills and experience in business, enough capital and marketing for their goods as among the challenges they are facing.

“We have early entrepreneurship education and capital from WoteSawa, now the problem now is the market for the goods that we are producing, especially soap. Time management between working hours and business is another challenge,” said Beatrice

Ms Janet Kitomari, one of the employers who have allowed her employees to engage in small business, urged WoteSawa and other stakeholders to address attitude change, self-awareness and discipline among the domestic workers because some of them are forgetting their responsibilities once they are allowed to be involved in business.

Mr Leo Nzige, community development stakeholder from Mkuyuni ward urged domestic workers and their employers to create a culture of negotiation and work planning to avoid conflicts of interest between the two parties.