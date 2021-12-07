Four killed, 17 injured after building collapses in Dar es Salaam

The immediate cause of the accident is yet to be established with rescuers working tirelessly to clear the area

Dar es Salaam. At least four people have died and 17 others injured after building that was under construction collapsed in Goba in the outskirts Dar es Salaam on Monday, December 6.

The Ubungo District Commissioner Mr Kheri James visited the scene of the accident, saying that apart from the casualties, the collapsed structure caused damages to houses that were close to it.

"Four people have been killed, of which two are women and the other two are men but there are also 17 people who have been injured," he said.

He said the search and rescue teams are going through the rubble looking for survivors.

“The Fire and Rescue force and other security organs are at the scene continuing to search for more survivors,” he said.

Mr James said all the injured have been taken to hospitals to receive medical treatment.