Four killed, 35 injured in gruesome road accident

Songwe. Four people have been killed and 35 others injured after their bus overturned in Mbezi district, Songwe region, on Monday morning.

The bus, belonging to Kilimanjaro Express was travelling to Dar es Salaam from Tunduma when the accident occurred in Senjele area, according to Songwe Regional Acting Police Commander, Rashid Ngonyani.



He said four people died on the spot and the 35 injured were rushed to hospital for medical procedures, the bodies of the deceased were kept at the Vwawa government hospital.

In addition, Commander Ngonyani said an investigation is undergoing to establish the cause of the accident.