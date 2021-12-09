Four Presidents attend Tanzania’s independence celebrations

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania today celebrates her 60th Independence anniversary; several African head of states have graced the celebrations that are underway at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The head of states are led by Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta who is the official guest for the celebrations, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame ,Mozambique’s Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.

Others are former presidents of Malawi Joyce Banda and retired presidents Armando Guebuza of Mozambique and Botswana.

Also in attendance are the Prime Minister of DR Congo, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Mozambique’s Minister of Health and Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The celebrations have been graced by the president of African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), Lady Justice Imani Aboud, ambassadors and high commissioners representing their countries in Tanzania as well representatives of other African head of states.