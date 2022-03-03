Four Tanzanians make it home from Ukraine

By BOB KARASHANI More by this Author

A number of Tanzanians who were in Ukraine when the hostilities broke out had by early Wednesday managed to escape into neighbouring countries with some making it back home using their own means.

This came as the Tanzanian government continued to strategise on coordinated evacuation measures in partnership with other Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) member states.

Four Tanzanian students in Ukraine landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and said they had been since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Harriet Mhina, who was received by her parents and sister at the airport, said she joined other African students fleeing from their V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University base near the Russian border northeast of the country on the same day the bombs started raining on the city of Kharkiv.

“The first bombs landed in the early hours of the morning and we could hear them. So we decided not to waste any time,” she said.

“We travelled by train across the country to the city of Lviv bordering Poland to the west, then my group took another train to the town of Chop near the Hungarian border.”