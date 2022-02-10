Francis Nanai resigns as TPSF director

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), executive director, Mr Francis Nanai has on Thursday resigned from the position to pursue other personal interests.

In a statement issued by the TPSF board chairperson, Angelina Ngalula, the board of directors has appointed, Mr Raphael Laizer as the acting executive Director with immediate effect.

“The board of directors would like to thank Mr Francis Nanai for his devotion and commitment towards promoting effective engagement of the private sector in driving the business and development agenda of Tanzania,” the statement reads in part.

The TPSF has, however, reassured its members, government and stake holders that the transition will not affect the delivery of foundation’s mandate.

Mr Nanai joined TPSF on December 03, 2020 from Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) where he served as the managing director for seven years, an appointment he attained one year after joining MCL as a Chief Operating Officer in 2013.