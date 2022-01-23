Fredy Herbet: A DJ who turned into entrepreneur

By Tumaini Msowoya More by this Author

Iringa. Life is sometimes not a straight path. What may be important is for one to set goals and consistently pursue them.

Iringa-based Fredy Herbet, 41, is a DJ who turned into an entrepreneur in media and digital technology. His life path so far reflects the struggles that many young people in Tanzania go through as they seek to grow economically, socially, intellectually and spiritually.

“Many believe that for one to succeed economically, then they need to have substantial capital, but they forget that they can start with practically anything within their reach. The important thing here is to have goals, discipline and commit themselves to attaining their goals,” says Herbart, who is the founder and director of Shamba FM Radio Station and FundiSmart firm.

He says, he started FundiSmart to provide a platform to Tanzanian technicians of various sorts so they can realise their life goals through Radio Shamba FM that educates them about key life issues. The objective is to do away with such notions that farming is only for the poor.

“What farmers and technicians don’t realise is that they can build successful lives around what they do everyday, what they have is enough. I focus on these two groups to try and drive this point home in their minds,” says Herbet.

Recalling the days he used to work as a commuter bus driver, he never thought that one day he would become a role model for others, especially the youth.

However, his life path took him to where he now employs around 30 youth and he keeps opening doors for farmers and technicians for them to succeed economically.

Herbet says on each passing day, he wishes he had become different by gaining more knowledge and working hard every day. He says driving was one of the ways that made him realise his dream.





The start of his journey

Herbet was also brought up in different family settings under different guardians. He says it was not always easy, but he believe he is what he is today because of the many guardianship hands he went through in his formative years, especially after Form Four.

“We must make sure every child feels safe in a family setting. I felt segragated. This is what made me decide to fight for my life. Many children experience this situation,” he insists.

From that time on, he learned to use his environment to meet his needs--something he says most people need to do to curve out a life path for themselves.

“Just nearby where I lived, there was a hall, christened Vantela, where Tancat Almasi Ochestra always performed. I didn’t go there, but just listened to their music from a distance while in bed. I felt that I could one day become a DJ,” he recalls.

After completing Form Four, he says, he decided to learn how to become a DJ. “I got that opportunity from a person who was living near our home as he owned music equipment for hire.

“In a very short time, I started performing as a DJ in different social events in Iringa Town from a very young,” says Mr Herbet.

In 2003, he says, he shifted to Mbeya Region to start a new life while thinking about working as a music DJ.

“However, things did not work out as per my expectations. I spent all the money I had in Mbeya since I was staying in a hotel. When money run dry, I went into the streets. I spent most of my days at a bus terminal and spent the nights in music social clubs,” he recalls.

While roaming about at the bus terminal, he made friends with drivers and bus conductors and started learning how to drive. As time passed, he started working as a ‘day worker’ driver, supporting drivers while they took breaks. But, he had no particular vehicle that he commandeered.

He says that it took him months to find a permanent job as a drive of a bus that plied betwwen Uyole and Soko Matola.

“So, I slowly started earning some money, and learned how to manage it. I cultivated strict diciplineon how I conducted my life. I respected all that was required for me to undertake my task, including saving some money,” says Herbet. He recalls that one day when while going about his business, he hearn an announcement over the radio that there would be a DJ competition in Mbeya.

He decided to compete. “I filled in a form. After competing, I came out the best DJ. Apart from being given money, I was also offered a DJ job. That was when life started changing for me,” he says.

He quit his driving job and became a radio DJ while trying to improve his life generally.

“I had to go back to class so that I could at least cope with my new job. I took a course in journalism,” reveals Mr Herbet.





The idea of establishing a firm

He says in 2017, after a study, he got an idea of starting his own firm that would help address the challenges facing technicians in different sectors. He came up with the name: FundiSmart.

“I discovered that society took technicians lightly. This is a very important group in society even as the technicians themselves don’t seem to know their importance and their customers don’t appreciate much this group,” says Mr Herbet.

“Imagine, even when a president wants to travel, it is the technicians who inspect the means of travel that leader would use. Even when one is a lawyer, he would still need the services of a mason to build his house. So, we need technicians to make our lives comfortable, without them, we’re nothing.

“So, the importance of these technicians has driven me to work with them,” says Mr Herbet.

Mr Herbet notes that he learnt from very early in life that technicians were divided, most worked without insurance, they did not eat a balanced diet and most spent their money carelessly.

“I organised a workshop that brought together over 4,000 technicians in Mbeya Region. Various experts made presentations on how techncians can improve their lives and command respect in society for what they do,” he says.

Herbet says he has observed that the education system in the country is a bit not right, as it places too much emphasis on memorisation rather than helping the youth bring out what they were naturally endowed with, including the technical skills and developing them.

He says FundiSmart has opened an ‘app’ that currently operates in Mbeya and Dodoma regions to help a customer find a trustworthy technician for various services.

“When a customer uses our app, they are able to find technicians of their choice at the right time,” he says.

After Mbeya and Dodoma regions, he says, his firm will expand to Tanga and Mwanza.

“Our intention is to bring together upcountry technicians before moving to the City of Dar es Salaam,” insists Herbet.

This year, he says, his FundiSmart company expects to organise workshops for technicians in different regions including Tanga with the aim of bringing them together, educating them about extricating themselves from poverty through their jobs and linking them to customers.





His call to fellow youth

Herbert says whatever the situation a young man or woman is going through, their achievement will depend on how committed they are to pursuinng their goals, whille improving their skills.

“Decide to get up, decide to work hard, be disciplined and when you do all this, you will surely become successful,” he advises.