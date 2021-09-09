French national fails to pay fine, gets six months jail term for illegal stay

By Rhoda Kivugo and Glorian Sulle

Dar es Salaam. French national, Aboudou Mze, 80, has been sentenced to pay a fine of Sh500, 000 or serve six months in jail, after he was found guilty of living in the country without a residence permit.

Mze, was sentenced on Thursday at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court by the Chief Resident Magistrate, Thomas Simba, after he pleaded guilty.

In addition to the sentence, the Court has ordered the Immigration Department to deport the accused to France.

"The court has convicted you per the charges, you will have to pay a fine of Sh500, 000 and in case you fail, then you will serve six months in jail," said Judge Simba.

However, the defendant failed to pay the fine and will therefore serve six months behind bars.

Earlier, the Prosecutor from the Immigration Department, Shija Sitta, had asked the court to impose a severe punishment so it can serve as a lesson to other people living in the country without a residence permit.

Reading the indictment, counsel Sitta alleged that Mze allegedly committed his offense on September 6, 2021, at the Immigration Offices located in Kurasini, Dar es Salaam.

On that day, Mze being a French citizen was found living in the country without a permit, while knowing that it’s against Tanzania's laws.