Fresh hope on Africa’s capacity to manufacture Covid vaccines

Dar es Salaam. The Africa-France Heads of States Summit on Africa Financing has agreed to develop local manufacturing capacities for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

This can be facilitated by voluntarily sharing intellectual property and actively transferring technologies and know-how consistent with international legal frameworks - such as through entering into license pooling and manufacturing agreements to enable local production.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said at the Summit that, as an African leader, he admitted that there were some concerns about the use of vaccines made elsewhere.

“That is why we must try to manufacture vaccines in Africa that would have a significant impact on the attitude of people. Economic consequences will also follow,” he told the Summit, which was personally attended by some participants, while others participated via video conferencing.

The Summit’s communique - a copy of which was availed to The Citizen - said that, in the very short term, solving the pandemic remains a top priority.

Summit participants said they recognized the role of extensive immunization against Covid-19 as a global public good.

They expressed commitment to stand united and ensure equitable access in Africa to safe and affordable vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

This would be realised through the Access to Covid-19 tools (ACT) Accelerator and its Covax facility, which was set up last year to try to ensure fair access to vaccines among rich and poor nations alike.

But, the global situation remains vastly uneven.

Official data show that more than 49 million vaccine doses have been delivered through Covax so far.

“We will strive to accelerate these efforts, to make sure more vaccines are allocated to Africa, including through doses-sharing, supporting advance market commitments and facilitating trade along the entire value chain,” reads the communique in part.

“We are committed to building the local capacities needed to distribute vaccines. We also need, in partnership with the private sector, to speed up vaccine production, by developing manufacturing capacities in Africa.”

Speaking earlier, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan - who participated in the Summit via video conferencing - called for debt forgiveness and restructuring.

She also called for an increase in soft loans to African countries for them to finance development projects and shape up the private sector.

As a relief to Africa, the Summit brought together the US, the European Union and China, who all agreed on debt cancellation and/or restructuring.

“We are now working out the modality together,” said President Tshisekedi.

In another development, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Summit in Paris agreed to work towards persuading rich nations to reallocate $100 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDRs) monetary reserves to African states by October this year.

World finance chiefs agreed in April to boost SDRs by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the pandemic, although only $34 billion was to be allocated to Africa.

President Macron said France had decided to redirect its SDRs and that there had been an accord to try to get rich nations by October to reallocate $100 billion to Africa.

“Our work in the next few weeks will be to make the same rate of effort as France, starting with the United States of America, and I know all the work that we will have to do with Congress and the executive, but I am confident,” he told a press conference.

“The African economies which have been hit by the Covid-19 must not be left behind in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“A substantial financial package is needed to provide much-needed economic stimulus, African and European leaders concluded at a summit in Paris,” President Macron told the summit.”

The summit was part of Macron’s efforts to recast France’s engagement in Africa, where it was once a colonial power, at a time when the continent faces a near $300 billion deficit by the end of 2023 while trying to recover from the downturn.