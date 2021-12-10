GBV cases soar since Covid-19 outbreak: report

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Domestic Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against women increased by 48 percent in the East African Community countries (EAC) since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

EAC focal officer for resource mobilisation Damaris Wambui said most countries in the regional economic bloc that observed Covid-19 protocols, lockdowns and curfews are the ones with higher rates of domestic GBV. However, she did not specifically mention any country.

She said this yesterday on behalf of the EAC secretary general, Dr Peter Mathuki, at a regional forum to commemorate the 16 days of activism against GBV. “Domestic violence primarily occurred at homes, which are safe places for perpetrators - mainly men - and they knew their victims could not report them,” she said.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19, domestic violence has been at a high rate in EAC. We are here to speak out and acknowledge that GBV is still occurring. So we are here to speak out about the vice,” she said. The country director of the German Agency for International Corporation (GIZ), Dr Mike Falke, said men should be economically empowered and involved in GBV discussions.

“Over 90 percent of GBV cases are caused by men. Men are the main perpetrators of GBV around the world and, therefore, it is important to involve them in fighting GBV. GBV is a global problem that takes place everywhere, including Germany. Therefore, it is important to work together to fight GBV,” he said.

According to him, he was happy to see that the government of Tanzania was collaborating with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in taking the lead to mitigate GBV. He said it was important for a country like Tanzania to have strong institutions so that, when people report GBV, it would be easy to access Justice.

The Tanzania Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ms Liberata Mulamula, said domestic violence in general - and violence against women in particular - are prevalent across Tanzania.

“Over all prevalence of domestic violence among girls and women aged 15-49 years was 45 percent, including trafficking in women and girls for forced labour and sex, which still affects most vulnerable women,” she said.

She said harmful traditional practices still affect women rights, despite FGM being criminalized still the practice has not stopped in regions like Arusha, Dodoma,Kigoma,Manyara,Maraand Morogoro.