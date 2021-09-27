Government commits to work with Camfed

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has committed to work together with the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) to explore the potential for scaling the Learner Guide Program across the government school system by ensuring children access relevant life and work skills in their education.

This is after Camfed Tanzania, came up with a Learner Guide Program that sees young women who have experienced first-hand barriers to education for girls in marginalized communities – and have received support to go to school – return to their local schools as mentors and role models.

With marginalized backgrounds, many of them educated with Camfed support, who were themselves once vulnerable to exclusion from education. Now they are working to keep more girls in their communities in school.

Camfed is partnering with Ministries, school stakeholders, civil society representatives to explore the potential for scaling the Learner Guide Program across the government school system.

In view of this, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Caroline Nombo said the programme should not only focus on girls and forget boys who also face challenges and need quick interventions that will encourage them to remain in school.

With a theme: leaving no one behind- youth walking alongside government to improve learning and decrease dropout, that brought together various stakeholders, the government said the programme supports its key priorities

According to her since inception of Camfed in 2005, 8000 marginlized boys and girls have been supported to attend primary school and 55,000 girls to attend secondary school through learner guide.

"The Learner guide is worth government support, therefore, the Ministry is ready to work with Camfed to reach more schools to ensure more children benefit from the initiative" she said.

She said the linkage is important to pit both boys and girls at risk of dropping out, in school and ensure they get their rights.

She noted that through the initiative which supports government key priorities including equitable access to education, providing education with relevant life and works skills that will provide youth with employment

On her part, Camfed National Director, Lydia Wilbard said it was imperative to continue exploring the learner guide programme.

"There is also need to explore alignment of Learner Guide with government guidelines," she said.