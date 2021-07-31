Government explains its efforts in aviation sector

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday took delivery of one more new aircraft – De Havilland Dash 8-400, formally Bombardier – with a promise to keep the momentum going in its efforts to revive the national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

A new addition to the fleet of the airline, makes a total number of its aircraft to nine--five De Havilland Dash 8-400, two Airbus A220-300 and two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The aircraft touched down at about 6.40pm at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) with President Samia Suluhu Hassan leading all those who were there to witness.

President Hassan said Tanzanians had every reason to support the air transport sector because of its multiplier effect on the economy.

She said air transport was a catalyst for economic growth because it was safe, secure and faster and that was why it was being preferred by many.

Quoting the World Bank report, she said some 4.52 billion people used air transport in 2018.

Advertisement

The figure, she added, was projected to reach 20.7 billion in 2040.

Air transport is also important for transporting perishable goods. That was why, she said, the government was planning to buy an aircraft specifically for goods and lease it to ATCL.

Tanzania is among large producers of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

In 2019 the value for horticulture products reached $700 million, which is forecast to reach $2 billion in 2025.