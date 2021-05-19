Government hands over 12 vehicles to Julius Nyerere National Park

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania government has handed over twelve vehicles worth Sh1.2 billion to the Nyerere National Park for fighting poaching as well as improving the industry and ultimately being able to increase the number of tourists.



Speaking on Wednesday after handing the vehicles to Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Allan Kijazi said the vehicles are a part of the Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (Regrow) project funded by the World Bank.

The Regrow project seeks to strengthen the management of protected areas and promote nature-based tourism in Southern Tanzania known as the “Southern Circuit” and contribute to the diversification of livelihoods in selected communities.

Dr Kijazi said the vehicles are part of 35 cars that were planned to be purchased through the project which is being implemented in four national parks including Nyerere, Udzungwa, Mikumi and Ruaha, other parks have already received their vehicles.



He said the project is being developed in collaboration with various institutions including Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri), Tanapa, National Irrigation Commission and Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).



“This Nyerere Park is the largest in the country with approximately 38,000 square kilometers and has long been faced by poaching issues, especially elephants the poachers were using for trade and domestic purpose, so I hope these vehicles will do the intended work and not otherwise,” he said.

According to him, the government set a target to increase the revenue collection in the tourism sector to $6 billion by 2025 from the current $2.6 billion by increasing the scope of attractions, the number of tourists visiting the country will also grow to 5 million in the same period from 1.5 million that recorded in 2019.



In addition to that Nyerere Park is one of the sources that will help the government achieve its goals as these vehicles will also help in tourism activities especially in areas with bad roads.



Speaking at the event, the board chairman of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) rtd Judge Thomas Mihayo asked the management of Nyerere Park to ensure that the vehicles go to work as intended as there are some who use other activities.



“This park has been given the name of the Late Father of the Nation that means it must be given its due respect, so we would not like to hear these vehicles are used for private purposes, we want them to help eliminate poaching issues and improve the tourism industry so that we can attract more visitors,” he insisted.