Government in fresh efforts to tap forestry’s full potential

Mufindi. Forests have the potential of contributing up to 75 percent of Tanzania’s gross domestic product (GDP). Yet, forestry is riddled with multiple levies that render the sector uncompetitive when exposed to competition with imported wood products.

Currently, the sector accounts for an estimated four percent of Tanzania’s GDP.

But the government says it has addressed a total of four drawbacks that investors in the forestry sector had been grappling with during the past years.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro says the government and investors were also discussing ways of removing some levies that have been identified to be adversely affecting the sector.

Nevertheless, industry players who spoke to The Citizen on the sidelines of a three-day symposium on investment in the forestry sector said a person harvesting forestry products must pay 18 different levies and/or fees and taxes - thus raising the costs for final consumers.

“If you harvest a forestry product now, you should be prepared to pay 18 different levies, fees and/or taxes. Local government authorities are a thorn in the flesh of harvesters. How do we move out of this challenge?” enquired an advisor for the Union of Tree Harvesters in Iringa, Mr Godfrey Mosha.

The levies are charged on logs and on timber. One also pays a levy for transport vehicles to enter a forest. “Then you also pay a value-added tax (VAT) and for other permits,” he said.

The Diligent Forestry Services manager, Mr Noel Senge, shared similar sentiments, saying a reduction in levies, fees and/or taxes would significantly boost growth of the forestry sector.

This makes some customers find it cheaper to import ready-made furniture than buy locally-made furniture.

According to Mr Hini Vihemaki from the Embassy of Finland, it is indeed cheaper to import furniture from Finland than to buy loca furniture.

“There is a need to make some changes... But, more importantly, to ensure that there is value addition,” he said.

Prof Felister Mombo from the Sokoine University of Agriculture (Sua) in Morogoro Region, said if the challenges are effectively addressed, the forestry sector has the potential to employ up to eight million people.

“We can produce enough quality timber to feed our construction sector yet due to existing challenges, imported timber is used in the roofing of some multiple-storey buildings,” she said.

Iringa Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga assured stakeholders that the government would work on their views for the general good of the forestry sector.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Dr Damas Ndumbaro in an effort to improve the forestry sector, the government has already worked on four specific issues that were bottlenecking investments into the area.

The issues include allowing players to transport their forestry products around the clock. At first, they were only allowed to transport the products on a 12 hour basis.

The government has also extended the lifespan of contract that gets into with investors and harvesters from one to three year.

“This enables them to sit down with lenders and seek financing for their projects,” he said.

Contrary to the past system where they were issued with permits that allowed them to transport their products only to a single region in Tanzania, current permits allow them to transport the products anywhere within the country so long as they have the proof of market availability.

“The first system was bad because one may come and get a permit to transport his timber to Dar es Salaam but before start the trip, he gets a tender to supply the products in Moshi. Under the current system, that is no longer a challenge. You only load and start your trip to wherever the market is,” he said.

He said working under guidance of eight researches by experts in forestry products from public and private sectors, the government has also come up with a national guideline on processed forestry products and its working plan.

He said the guidelines seek to find the lasting solution to forestry products by offering an opportunity to investors so they can satisfy the market and plant trees.

The guidelines also seek to attract modern technology and a skilled workforce into the sector thereby assuring players of a ready domestic and export market.





Written by Tumaini Msowoya