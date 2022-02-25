Government issues security advisory to Tanzanians in Ukraine

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has on Friday issued a security advisory to Tanzanians living in Ukraine following the military operation by Russia which started on Thursday.

It has, however, said no Tanzanian national has been harmed in the clashes that are believed to have reached the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, with the Ukrainian government declaring a State of Emergency.

According to foreign affairs ministry, there are 250 registered Tanzanian nationals living in the Eastern European nation.

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens as airstrikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east.





A man clears debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit. PHOTO | AFP



Through the statement issued by Foreign Affairs Ministry and East African Cooperation, the government urged Tanzania living in Ukraine including students, businessmen and employees to remain calm.

“The government wants you to remain calm during this time we are closely following on your safety with Ukrainians authorities,” reads the part of statement.

Also the government has urged Tanzanians to follow the instructions issues by the Ukraine government to the foreigners.

In addition they also have to communicate with the Tanzanian mission in Sweden in case of any emergency.

It urged students to follow the instructions and advisory given by their universities and parents to communicate with their children and agree how they can return when necessary.