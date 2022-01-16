Government moves to unlock domestic tourism potentials

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in collaboration with the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) yesterday unveiled a research programme that will track the contribution of domestic tourism and the tourism industry in general to the economy.

The study will also provide the way forward after Covid-19, which hit the sector.

The research will be conducted in four months from to April 30 this year to collect information and prepare database for the domestic tourism. Tanzania’s tourism which is currently dominated by international visitors is recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with President Samia Suluhu Hassan saying that the East African nation received 1.4 million visitors in 2021 compared with about 600,000 in 2020.

Speaking after the official launch of the programme, the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaru, said the research is part of implementation of Sh90.2 billion financing to fight against Covid-19 which some amount will be spent for research.

“This study is very important and we have learned a lot during the pandemic after the number of foreign visitors declined. So, this will help us even when the borders are closed….we can continue with local tourism which is why we have decided to focus on knowing the number of local tourists visiting attractions and other places,” he said.

According to him, for many years the country has been focusing on foreign visitors and forget domestic travellers who also play an important role in tourism.

The research is also expected to come up with answers on how to promote more attractions.

He said before the outbreak of Covid-19, the contribution of tourism to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 21.5 percent. On the other hand, a consultant from OUT, Dr Ladislaus Batinoluho, said the research will be conducted in four month countrywide to collect data that will enable the creation of database.

“The study would involve 676 data collectors from all districts to ensure the work is completed on time and will reach to 33,800 households,” he said.