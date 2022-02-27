Government orders Tanzanians citizens living in Ukraine to leave

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has ordered its citizens living in Ukraine to leave the country immediately and move to Poland and Romania.

“The move will help us bring back our citizens to Tanzania safely,” the government said in a public notice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Sunday, February 27.

According to the ministry there are about 300 Tanzanians living in Ukraine.

In addition, it said no Tanzanian national has been harmed in the clashes that are believed to have reached the Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, with the Ukrainian president saying he is now ready for talks with Russia.

The government has also urged Tanzania living in Ukraine including students, businessmen and employees to remain calm during this time in which it continues to closely following assure their safety.

“We will continue to issue information on safety of Tanzanians living in Ukraine through the Foreign Affairs ministry,” read the statement