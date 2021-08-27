Government out to educate public on how to deal with pandemics

By By Doreen Parkshard More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has set pace on dissemination of operational guidelines for community health services so as to educate the public on key measures to undertake during epidemics.

This was said during closure of the Health Promotion Services (HPS) conference held in Dodoma by the guest of honour Dr Yahaya Hussein who was a representative of director of health services PO-RALG department of community development and nutrition.

Alongside that, Dr Yahaya Hussein also handed out equipment including tablets, routers, megaphones, internet lines as well as flash devices containing community health educational content to 20 Regional Medical Officers .

“We have school health strategic plan in cooperation with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology and Covid-19 vaccination plan as a health education communication strategy.

"This conference is expected to boost health promotional services provided to the community especially concerning Covid-19,” Dr Yahaya added

He further insisted on sticking to the operational guidelines set by the government to ensure that it enhances implementation in various regions in Tanzania.

Health experts have been further urged to use simplified language so as to ensure the message is well understood.



Dr Yahaya further said that the challenge of people’s response concerning Covid-19 vaccination, saying the number still is low , with only 219 000 people who have taken the jab which is roughly only 0.4 percent of the entire population in Tanzania.

He was certain however that the equipment provided will bring out the best behavioural changes in people concerning the Covid-19 vaccination.

The conference is expected to be conducted annually as it has been launched for the first time this year.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is expected to join hands with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in support of other associates including the media to ensure the goal of reaching out to the public is well attained.