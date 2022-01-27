Government ready to improve ICT environment, says Nape Nnauye

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has reiterated its commitment towards continued improvement of the enabling environment for the ICT industry in the country.

According to the minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye, the government is set to open dialogue on legal and policy changes as well as increase investments on ICT infrastructure.

The minister was speaking during the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum symposium held on Thursday January 27 under the theme “Leave no one behind: Uniting to bridge the digital chasm in Tanzania.

He said that it’s clear that ICT and internet have been vital in helping maintain continuity in business, education, and employment, provision of basic citizen services, entertainment and socialising.

“Internet services can be regarded as a human right,” he said.

The minister said in bridging the gap between the digital divide and bringing about digital transformation the government will need collaboration from the private sector.

The sixth phase administration, he said, is ready to listen to views from different stakeholders and make constructive adjustments to the legal and policy frameworks.

“On its own the government cannot bridge the gap, it needs a comprehensive effort and I urge you to continue the discussions and air recommendations on what should be done to improve the environment,” said Mr Nnauye.

In realising the significant ICT potential for development and addressing its challenges, the government has reviewed the National ICT Policy of 2003 (NICTP 2003) and came up with the National ICT Policy 2016, which provides a comprehensive framework for guiding the development and growth of the industry to ensure optimal benefits to the nation and its citizens.

National ICT Policy 2016 was formulated within the context of national vision statements guided by the Tanzania Development Vision 2025, which recognizes that ICT is central to a competing social and economic transformation.

Part of the government efforts also include the major investment that is directed for the construction of the National Fibre Optic Cable network named as National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB).

He said so far the NICTBB has connected 25 regions in the country and seven other neighbouring countries in the region including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia.

He said the network which is cheaper and faster would also make ICT related services particularly internet affordable and readily available to common Tanzanians.