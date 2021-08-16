Government releases second selection for Form Five students

By Doreen Parkshard

Dodoma. Government has on Monday released the second selection list of 4,105 students who have been selected to join high school in the academic year that kicked off on July 18.

In the latest selection,499 students have been selected to offer science combinations, whereas 3604 will offer arts combinations.

The announcement was made by the Permanent Secretary of State President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) (PMO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe in Dodoma.

“Second selections were made due to the vacancies available in schools after some students failed to report, you can see the number of girls in second selection is quite low as how most of them had been selected in the first round,” he said.

According to Shemdoe out of the new selections 3837 are boys whereas 218 are girls.

Advertisement

However, he said there would be no request for students to change school because they have been assigned to schools with space for the specific combinations they have been selected to join.

“There will be no opportunity to change schools because these are only free chances we have, so all selected students who have been selected should report to their respective schools allocated between today August 16 and August 30,” he said.

However, Prof Shemdoe asked parents of students who have been selected to join government schools yet had the prefer to join private schools to inform the government so as to assist in identifying the open positions.