By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has released Sh 376.34 billion for the construction of the 341-kilometre Mwanza-Isaka s341 kimometer Standard gGauge rRailway (SGR) project.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) director general Mr Masanja Kadogosa told The Citizen yesterday they were already conducting a have started to conduct a research to help them identify where the railway line will pass.

“The task of identifying the To find the route is complete by of the train, we have reached 90 per cent. We have also started the ground work such as to identify the people who are supposed to be compensated,” he said.

In January this year, the government, through thenForeign minister , Prof Mr Palamagamba Kabudi, signed a contract with the its Chinese government for the implementation of the project.

The north-south line will link the port of Mwanza on Lake Victoria withto the southern town of Isaka. The $US 1.32 billion bn line will be funded by the Tanzanian government.

Mr Kadogosa saidthey weare optimistic that compensation wouldill not require a “huge” amount of money because most of the identified rail routes are within TRC localities.

Hefurther explained that the construction, which started ion May, was being undertaken 14, 2021 was built by JV of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC).

Mr Kadogosa that apart from Kwale, they will build some dry ports in Mwanza and Kalema in Bukoba to facilitate transportation of cargo going to Uganda and Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Normally, transporting cargo is vital in rail operationsbusiness of that areover at least 400 kilometres. Ters , transporting ation of cargo is vital, therefore, TRC willould construct several dry ports in variousdifferent regions of the country to allow transportation of goods locally and to neighbouring countries within a short period of time,” he said.

Speaking on a at a certain local television station during an interview, Mr Kadogosahe said the firmhis organiszation was planning to construct commutpassengers’commuter’s rail lines in some regions of the country to enable vehicle owners to use public transport and reduce traffic congestion jams.

“In Dodoma, we are currently going on with the design to enable the construction of a commuter rail line. When we finish, with Dodoma we will go to Mwanza, Mtwara and other growing, developing regions,” he said.

Mr Kadogosa addedthat in Dar es Salaam the city train is importantvital, but the bthey still need the Bus rRapid transit was still needed Transport (BRT) because it complements other public transport services