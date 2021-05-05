Government says 10 hectares of EPZ Mtwara fully developed

Agriculture deputy minister Hussein Bashe made the statement at the Parliament on behalf of the Industry and Trade Minister Geoffrey Mwambe when responding to a question by Special Seats MP, Anastazia Wambura during the Questions and Answers Session.

Dodoma. The government on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 said 10 hectares out of 110 hectares of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) that has been set by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) for development of the Mtwara Free Port Zone has been developed by 100 percent.

Agriculture deputy minister Hussein Bashe made the statement at the Parliament on behalf of the Industry and Trade Minister Geoffrey Mwambe when responding to a question by Special Seats MP, Anastazia Wambura during the Questions and Answers Session.

In her question, Ms Wambura sought to know, to what extent the Export and Processing Zone (EPZ) area set by TPA for development of the Mtwara Free Port Zone has been developed as per intended purpose.

In his response, Mr Bashe said 10 hectors of the 110 hectors have been developed by 100 percent.

“Development involves construction of support infrastructures (onsite and offsite) including tarmac roads, installation of electricity and distribution of clean and safe water,” he said.

He said following the completion of infrastructure development by 100 percent, currently investment activities are underway with three companies already operating in the area.

Responding to supplementary questions from the MP who sought to know when all hectares will be developed and whether the government was ready to release part of the area to large scale chicken producers, Mr Bashe said the area will be developed according to the demand of natural gas in the world.

“Since the government’s plan on the area remains unchanged, it is difficult to release any part of the area for other activities. Consideration will be made in case strategies for using the area will be absolute,” he said.

According to Mr Bashe, development of the area involves construction of a berth and specific area to serve the oil and natural gas sector following demands of companies providing services to oil and natural gas exploration companies along Tanzania, Kenya and Mozambique coastlines.











