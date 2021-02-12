Government spokesperson gives clarification on Tanzania's Covid-19 status

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania government spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas has said that the country cannot say whether it doesn’t or it will not have people suffering from Covid-19 because interaction of people across the world increases chances of disease transmission from one place to another.

Dr Abbas who doubles as Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sport made the statement in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Swahili.

He said despite the country’s success in preventing the disease, sometimes people with coronavirus are diagnosed, especially when foreign nationals arrived in the country.

According to him, the fight against Covid-19 has been successful following use of a combination of mitigation measures ranging from scientific and traditional medicine as well as early efforts to contain the disease.

“But we cannot say that Tanzania does not and has never had coronavirus. We cannot say that because we have already controlled this disease, but if there are cases they will be known because our regulations requires that everybody entering the country should be diagnosed,” he said, adding.

“Some are being treated; we can't focus too much or invest a lot in disclosing the number of patients because we have controlled the disease by a large percentage.”

He said there are foreign nationals who come to the country for various activities and Tanzanians who go to different countries, noting that the interaction will continue but what was important is to understand that the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

“So the interaction will remain, but our statement as a country is that we have managed to significantly control the spread of the disease,” he told the BBC.