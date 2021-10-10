Government suspends electronic collection of parking fees

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Government has with immediate effect temporarily suspended the collection of car parking fees using the new electronic system.

The system is managed by the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura).

A statement issued by the Head of Government Communication Unit, Office of the President (PO-RALG), Nteghenjwa Hosseah stated that Ms Ummy Mwalimu has suspended the system and directed the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Prof Riziki Shemdoe to meet with a team of experts from Tarura discuss how to resolve the challenges that have arisen.

"As this continues, the collection of car parking fees will continue to be collected using the original system (Manual system) which was being used to collect the fees before the electronic system (TeRMIS)" said the statement.

The electronic parking fee collection system was introduced in the Dar es Salaam Region recently with the aim of increasing efficiency in collection and to control loopholes in Government revenue losses.