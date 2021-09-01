Government suspends new fuel prices

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has suspended fuel prices that came into effect on Wednesday September 1, and formed a team to investigate the cause of rising prices.

Speaking in Parliament today September 1, 2021 the Acting Director of the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura), Godfrey Chibulunje said every first Wednesday of the month Ewura announces new fuel prices.

He said yesterday they released new fuel price list that came into effect on Wednesday, September 1. However, he said that as the price has risen and will continue to rise, the government has decided to take action to suspend the new prices and the August price caps will continue to apply.

Furthermore, Chibulunje said the government has formed a special team to investigate by looking at the indicators that are causing prices to rise and when done they will give special instructions.



He said the team comprises the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Minerals, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Ewura and other institutions that are aligned in similar work.



However, he said the team has not been given a specific time frame and instructions on how to perform the task.

“The goal is to identify what has caused the rise in prices. There are many factors that could be the cause.

This is the third time that fuel prices have risen this year since April.

During a press briefing on Tuesday August 31, 2021, the authority's Public Relations and Communications Manager Titus Kaguo told reporters that the price rise is due to changes in the global market.

According to the latest report, the price of petrol at the Dar es Salaam port had increased by Sh84, diesel Sh29, while kerosene saw its price jump by Sh18.



With the increase, consumers were to pay Sh2,511 for a litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam, Sh2,291 for diesel, and Sh2,194 for kerosene.

"At the Tanga port, the price of petrol had hiked by Sh53, diesel Sh14, with kerosine remaining unchanged. At the Mtwara port petrol prices surged by Sh108 and diesel by Sh46," said Kaguo.