Government to issue statement on fate of banned newspapers

Dar es Salaam. The government is due to release a statement on the fate of banned newspapers, according to the minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Ashatu Kijaji.

Dr Kijaji made the statement in Dodoma yesterday when responding to questions by journalists during a media briefing held as part of preparations to mark 60 years of independence of Tanzania mainland. The event was broadcast live.

The minister said she was working on plans to release the newspapers whose licenses were revoked, however, she did not give further details on when the final decision would be made. In April this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed a review of the ban imposed on media outlets in the country.

“Everything is proceeding well. I have made a statement on the matter, I will call you [the journalists] again. We are working on the matter and soon we will finalize it,” she said during the event that was broadcast live from Dodoma.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) chairman Deodatus Balile said there was a pressing need to amend sections of the Media Services Act (2016) to promote freedom of the press. In a statement released yesterday, Mr Balile said key recommendations were submitted to the government yesterday in Dodoma, ahead of parliamentary decisions.

“The Media Services Act requires the formation of an accreditation board and an independent media council. But we think what’s needed is a single body that will regulate issues of the press,’’ pointed out Balile as he listed some of TEF’s recommendations.

The minister pledged to journalists that issues regarding freedom of the press would be taken care of, including the challenges posed by the new media law and the deadline for journalists who are yet to qualify for media accreditation.

“I directed the chairman of the editor’s forum to bring me a document that will outline the challenges of the industry and he has already submitted it to my office. So, by January 1 next year we will provide clarification. The law provided journalists a grace period, but some did not observe the set deadline, why?” wondered Dr Kijaji.

According to her, in 60 years of independence, as of June this year, a total of 53,111,246 sim cards were in use in Tanzania while mobile phone users had reached 29,152,713 people while the use of landline phones has dropped to around 71,000.





On ICT

The minister said the presence of the national ICT broadband has significantly facilitated communication and opened up even foreign contacts where they relied on Tanzania for the service addig that the infrastructure has helped a lot in cutting operation costs.