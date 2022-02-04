Government to raise Sh7.4trillion for electrifying rural areas

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. The government is working out a plan that would see it raising a total of Sh7.4 trillion to facilitate power connectivity in all villages and hamlets by 2025.

Energy Minister January Makamba said in Parliament yesterday that among the plans being analysed included allocating Sh1.8 trillion for the purpose every financial year; raising the fuel levy and ensure that it is paid in dollars for a period of 20 years as well as striking partnerships with large scale companies.

“As soon as we identify the appropriate revenue mobilisation plan to use, we will come back to Parliament and inform legislators.

“Our focus is to ensure that Members of Parliament (MPs) do not face troubles in convincing their voters in the 2025 General Election,” he said.

He was responding to legislators’ concerns on the government’s plans to connect all the 64,760 hamlets and 12,345 villages in the country.

He said an in-depth analysis of the best modality was necessary because the amount of funds required (Sh7.4 trillion) was huge and would take up to 23 years to raise if nothing is done as a matter of urgency.

Earlier, the Mbozi lawmaker, Mr George Mwenisongole, wanted to know reasons for the government’s failure to end misunderstanding on power connection costs in rural areas.

In the fundamental question, Mbulu Rural lawmaker, Mr Flatei Gregory wanted to know when the government was going to connect villages and hamlets in his constituency.

The MP questioned the whereabouts of the contractors mandated to implement the project under the Rural Electrification Agency (Rea).

In his response, deputy minister for Energy, Mr Stephen Byabato, said the government has planned to complete connecting villages and hamlets according to the earlier plan, noting that the deadline for connecting villages with power was December, 2022.

“I would like to assure that there were no misunderstandings in the power connection payments. The Sh27,000 connection charges that was there yesterday, will remain today and tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Byabato said unless there were no advertised changes, the Sh27,000 connectivity costs payable for the single face will remain legal and valid.

Regarding electricity in the Mbulu Rural Constituency, Mr Byabato said already plans were afoot to connect villages and hamlets, asking the MP to be patient.

Most MPs rose from their seats at that juncture demanding opportunities to ask supplementary questions, but only Manyoni West legislator, Mr Yahya Masale who was successful.

He wanted the government to make in-depth follow up on villages with high population and form the markets to be considered as urban dwellers, proposing that their connectivity charges should be allowed to pay equal to rural dwellers.