Government: Why butterfly ban is here to stay

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Villagers living in the vicinity of Derema Forest Corridor (DFC) in Muheza District have asked the government to lift the ban on exports of butterflies, which used to earn them millions of shillings.

But the government said yielding to such a demand would have far-reaching ramifications on tourist its attraction endeavours.

Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Damas Ndumbaro told The Citizen yesterday that the government considered several issued before taking the decision.

“Lifting the ban will mean allowing the export of live wild animals. This would have a negative impact on the economy of the country and tourism in general. Its effects on tourism would be huge. You don’t give your child everything they ask for,” he said.

But the villagers, mostly subsistence farmers who were engaged in keeping butterflies and exporting them to Europe and the US, said it was a beneficial project for them that they even sold their cattle to concentrate on the new project before the government’s 2016 ban.

They made the remarks recently to a team of journalists in a project organised by Journalists Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) which is funded by USAID known as Tuhifadhi Maliasili.

The journalists sought to learn how communities living near the DFC were actively involved in conservation efforts after the government compensated them to stop subsistence farming and enable the area to become a national forest reserve.

The chairman of Msasa and IBC villages, Mr Mathius Kajiru, said villagers decided to switch to butterfly farming as soon as the government occupied DFC, and turned it into a forest reserve. With the butterfly farming, which is itself an environmental conservation project, an individual farmer could earn up to Sh2 million per year.

Some would earn up to Sh1 million per month. “This was far more than the average annual household income of between Sh600,000 and Sh700,000 that some villagers could earn after selling their cattle during the period before the butterfly project,” he said.

But according to Dr Ndumbaro, if allowed to be exported, countries whose nationals come to see butterflies in Tanzania would set up their own parks for such species, putting the country (Tanzania) at a loss.

“Butterfly species should be left where they occur naturally, therefore those who are forcing the government to lift the ban on the export of butterflies should simply forget it. Last year, I made a similar statement in Parliament,” he said.

He said that attracting visitors to butterfly sites would be a better alternative than exporting pupas to Europe because the country could get more income from that business than from exporting them.

A manager of the Butterfly Farming Project, Mr Amir Sheghembe, said farmers were getting between Sh80,000 and 300,000 per month from sale of butterfly pupas that were being exported to butterfly houses in Europe, USA and Australia.

Currently, Dubai and Oman are some of the countries that have shown interest to buy butterflies from Tanzania.