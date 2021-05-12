Government will not compensate election chaos victims in Liwale

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government said on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, that victims of October 28, 2020 General Election chaos in Liwale Constituency in Lindi Region will not be compensated.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Labour, Youth and Employment, Mr Patrobas Katambi made the statement in Parliament when responding to a question from Liwale Constituency MP Zuberi Kuchauka.

In his principal question, Mr Kuchauka sought to know the government’s awareness on election chaos that rocked the constituency that led to destruction of private and government owned properties.

He questioned whether the government was planning to compensate the victims whose properties worth Sh886 million including the lawmaker whose two houses and cars worth over Sh301 million and over Sh417 million on houses belonging to other citizens as well as vehicles and properties belonging to other citizens and government institutions were destroyed.

Responding to a question, Mr Katambi said the victims will not be compensated because the incidents were closely linked to criminal offenses, therefore by compensating the victims the government would be encouraging repetition of such incidents in other parts of the country.

“Defense and Security Committee in Lindi Region is finalizing assessment of the incident in order to take perpetrators to justice,” he said, adding.

Advertisement

“Compensation of incidents of natural disasters are determined by the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The wards as well as the district’s defense and security committees are among the organs required to evaluate and provide their suggestions on the way forward.”

He said such incidents have been repeatedly happening in constituencies during elections fueled by defeated candidates with intentions to show that they are influential and accepted by citizens.

Mr Katambi commended the Police Force and Fire and Rescue Brigade for the outstanding job they did to restore peace and order in the area, calling citizens to respect regulations and laws governing the country.

Chaos erupted in Liwale Constituency in Lindi Region on the Election Day after residents protested the initial poll results that were being announced in various polling stations in the constituency.