Govt deliberates on infrastructure transformation since independence

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Godfrey Kasekenya has said the government is in the process of making changes to the law to increase the efficiency of the Tanzania- Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara).

Mr Kasekenya made the revelation in Dar es Salaam today during the Infrastructure Sector Symposium organised by Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) in collaboration with Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), Clouds and Wasafi media.

He said Tazara does not seem to be doing well because it is governed by two laws, the law of Tanzania and that of Zambia, which has been a challenge in its investment.

"We are in the process of changing the law so that if we make an investment, we will be investing in our piece. This is impossible with the current law,” he noted, adding; "We had earlier agreed that the Chief Executive of Tazara should come from Zambia… now we need to make changes to the law," he added.

The Deputy Minister noted that the transport sector has improved significantly since Tanzania gained independence because there previously was one railway but later Tazara railway was built and now a modern railway, the SGR is under construction.

Mr Kasekenya said at the time of independence the country had only five ferries but now it has 33 ferries. Also, he said that there was only one airport in Dar es Salaam but now each region has an airport or an air strip.

"Great things have been done in the construction and transportation sectors. At the time of independence we had only two engineers, but now we have more than 32,000 engineers," Mr Kasekenya said, adding that the country had more than 36,000 registered private and government vehicles.

When the country gained independence in 1961, it only had 1,360 kilometres of tarmacked roads, which is the same as the distance between Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

"So you can get the picture of how much the country has improved in terms of infrastructure. Today we have a network of paved roads that are more than 11,000 kilometres,” he said.

The minister said almost all roads have been paved already and that some are still under construction. "After that, the plan will be to locate roads to strategic production areas and construction is underway."

Mr Kasekenya noted that the government has significantly improved transportation in cities, citing rapid transit buses, bridges, fly overs as well as the advancement from four to eight lanes in Dar es Salaam City Centre towards Mlandizi in Kibaha District.