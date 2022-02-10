Govt lifts ban on Tanzania Daima, Mawio, Mwanahalisi and Mseto

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has restored publication license to four newspapers which had been banned for various reasons.

The newspapers include; Tanzania Daima, Mawio, Mwanahalisi and Mseto.

The newspapers were banned in 2017 on account of breaching media laws and professional ethics.

This was said on Thursday, February 10, 2022, by Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye during a meeting with editors in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Nape said they decided to lift the ban following President Samia Suluhu Hassan's order, who wanted authorities at the Information ministry to restore license of some media outlets in a statement that could define her as a democratic leader who has nothing against freedom of expression.

“I am told you revoked licenslces of some media outlets, including some online television stations. You should lift the ban but tell them to follow the law and government guidelines,” the head of the state said during an event to swear-in newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries at State House, Dar es Salaam in April, 2021.

Speaking today, Nape said the president's order is defined as a law and should be enforced.

“The President's order is law and must be enforced, today I will restore licences to four banned newspapers,” he said.

“It’s good to start a new chapter, the ban is enough now, let work continue,” Nape said as he was cheered on by editors and journalists who attended the meeting.

However, Nape urged the newspapers to operate a media that follows the laws of the country in efforts to build one nation.

Earlier, the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) chairman, Mr Deodatus Balile, called on the government to make changes to media laws so that they can meet international criteria.