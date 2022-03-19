Grisly Morogoro crash claims 22 lives, 32 injured

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Morogoro. Twenty two people have been confirmed dead with 32 others injured in a head on collision at Malela in Mvomero District, Morogoro that involved a lorry and a passenger bus.

The crash which occurred late evening on Friday involved a truck with registration number IT 2816 which was traveling from Dar es Salaam to DR Congo and Ahmeed bus with registration number T732 ATH which was travelling from Mbeya to Tanga.

The injured and the dead were all taken to Morogoro Referral Hospital where more fatalities were further reported

Speaking at the scene of the accident the Morogoro Regional Police Commander Fortunatus Muslim said the cause of the crash was after the driver of the lorry tried to evade a motorcyclist in the process losing control leading to the crash.

Following the accident, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a message of condolence to the bereaved and wished the injured a quick recovery.

Through her Twitter handle President Samia expressed her sadness following the accident that took place at Kibaoni Melela area in Mvomero District.

President Samia has called on road users in the country to ensure they adhere to road safety laws.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela were among the first to arrive at the scene to oversee the rescue operation, he warned drivers to use the road in compliance with traffic rules.

"This accident to me it seems all the drivers were over speeding.




