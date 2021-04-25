GSM Group launches new shop in Dar City Centre

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. GSM Group has on Friday launched one of its new shops at Salamander Tower in Dar es Salaam city center that will selling an array of high-quality products from furniture both for home and offices as well as decorations.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, GSM’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Allan Chonjo said the opening of the shop is in line with company’s strategy of bringing services closer to customers within the city and neighboring regions while promising customers high quality products.

“GSM Group is delighted to provide another reason for Dar es Salaam residents to continue acquiring a variety of home and office products and decorations. This shop is full of high quality and best products that will transform your home or office’s look,” he said.

He added: We are all the witnesses on GSM’s commitment ofoffering high quality and affordable products to our customers, and now we have moved all the services from Pugu Shop that is now closed, to this new shop,” said Chonjo.

On her part, the GSM Managing Director, Ms. Fatma Abdallah said that GSM is proud to extend its services close to customers around Dar es Salaam and nearby regions.

“Dar es Salaam is a unique city and its one of the symbols to be proud of here in Tanzania. It is leading in economy and business circulation while Samora street being one of the historical streets experiencing rapid growth of big businesses.”

She added: It is evident that Samora Avenue has opened doors for other streets to prosper in business in Dar es Salaam. For that fact, GSM Group we decided to come and invest here right at the center of the city and today we thank God that our dream has become a reality,” said Fatma.

GSM Group currently has shops selling different type products including modern furniture, clothes for both men and women, sports gear, electricity, mattress and others with World class quality. All these products will be available at GSM Shops in Dodoma, Arusha and Dar es Salaam.







