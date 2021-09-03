Gwajima, Silaa, Polepole appear for grilling in CCM caucus

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party caucus on Friday started grilling three MPs on their conduct, days after the Parliament suspended two of them.

Bishop Josephat Gwajima (Kawe) and Jerry Silaa (Ukonga) and Humphrey Polepole (appointed) appeared before the CCM MP’s Ethics Committee which summoned the three lawmakers over different accusations.

Mr Silaa was the first to arrive at the CCM Headquarters at 9am in a white Harrier, wearing a green shirt and black trouser.

As soon as he got off, he went straight into the hall at White House, without any escort.

It was not immediately clear how they have been scheduled but at 10am, Mr Polepole, was seen leaving the hall and immediately got into his car and take off.

Before leaving, reporters asked him about the meeting but he was not ready to talk about it.

Advertisement

"The Ethics meeting is an internal meeting, so all information will be given through CCM procedures. Thank you very much," he briefly replied.

Mr Gwajima arrived at the hall at 11am.

During break, some of the members of the CCM MP’s Ethics Committee including Deo Sanga, Maria Kisangi, Rashid Shangazi, the Minister of State in the President’s Office George Mkuchika, Hassan Mtenga and Stella Manyanya were seen.

Mr Gwajima and Mr Silaa were banned from two consecutive House sittings this week in Dodoma after the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee found them guilty of putting the House into disrepute and lying.

Mr Polepole was also joined in the grilling by the ethics committee of the ruling party parliamentarians, according to the team secretary, Mr Rashid Shangazi.

After the suspension of the two lawmakers, the House team also recommended further disciplinary measures from the ruling party.

Mr Shangazi said the summoning of the MPs is an implementation of the recommendations from the Parliament.

“Mr Speaker directed further disciplinary measures to be taken against these MPs (Gwajima and Silaa) and as CCM parliamentarians, we have called them so that we can question and listen to them,” he said.

The reasons for questioning of Mr Polepole were not clear, but recently he appeared in the social media uttering words that were against Covid-19 vaccination.

MPs Gwajima and Silaa gr





Asked why Mr Polepole was summoned, Mr Shangazi said: “It is better that we wait until tomorrow (today) when we meet them and I believe we will tell everyone what made them to be called to the CCM parliamentarians ethics committee.”

“The initial stage involves CCM MPs only after consulting with them and talking to them and when we see the need to go further and we have our powers that we have to report then we will do so,” he said.

Mr Silaa was suspended following his statement that MPs do not pay taxes on their salaries, which the committee described as lies.

Mr Gwajima was also found guilty in his church statement that some leaders were bribed to take up the nation’s vaccination against Covid-19.