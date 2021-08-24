Gwajima, Silaa suspended from Parliament’s committee

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Tanzanian MPs Josephat Gwajima (CCM-Kawe) and Jerry Silaa (CCM-Ukonga) have been suspended from the Parliament committee after the House summoned the two for grilling.

The two lawmakers from Dar es Salaam were summoned on Saturday by the Speaker of the National Assembly to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee over allegations of lying, degrading the dignity and honor of the House.

According to the committee chairperson Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka, Mr Gwajima and Mr Silaa were also members of the team.

"If you are a suspect, you cannot be a judge in your own case,” said Mr Mwakasaka adding that the move is part of the procedures to follow when members of the team are accused.

He said the team had 24 members but reduced to 22 following the suspension of the two lawmakers.

"As I speak, these two (Silaa and Gwajima) are not members of this committee" he said.

However, he could not give details regarding the matter, saying the person with the authority to reinstate them is the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mr Gwajima was interrogated by the committee for more than two hours on Monday August 23, while Mr Silaa is scheduled to appear before the committee on today (Tuesday).