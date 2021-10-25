Health experts voice concern over new coronavirus variants

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Health experts in the country are concerned that efforts to fight Covid-19 may prove difficult due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants across the world.

This, they say, could be made complex due to resistance by some Tanzanians in going for Covid-19 jabs.

They made the remarks yesterday during an awareness meeting for cancer patients on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination.

The meeting was organized by Jhpiego under the USAID programme known as “Momentum Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) Covid-19.”

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Science (Muhas) medical microbiology and immunology’s Dr Eligius Lyamuya said the only way to fight an unexpected new variant was to ensure that citizens get the Covid-19 vaccination to reduce spread of the virus that might be caused by a new-wave variant.

“The good part of it is that Tanzania has already received the second consignment of Sinopharm. Therefore, people should turn out in numbers for vaccination. If people are resistant to getting Covid-19 vaccinations, we are afraid it might affect strategies to fight new-wave variants of the coronavirus,” he said.

He stated that, when two Tanzanians visited Angola recently, was surprising that they were found with a new variant that was completely different from the usual ones when it was taken to World Health Organization (WHO) for examination.

“I am not saying there is a new virus in the country but the new variant might be the result of change according to the ecology,” he said - adding that researches were currently going on worldwide to see if the change in variants could increase more disease infections. He stressed that Covid-19 was still a threat in the country - and, therefore, people should take preventive measures to protect themselves and others against it.

According to the Dar es Salaam City immunization officer, Mr Martin Kalongolela, to ensure that more people are inoculated with Sinopharm jabs, they have increased vaccination centres from 46 to 76.

A representative from Health ministry, Dr Furaha Kyesi the safest way to fight covid-19 was to be vaccinated.

“The has so far received two types of Covid-19 vaccine that are all safe for every human therfore people should not be affraid to go for vaccination to protect themselves and others,” she said