Health ministry launches five mobile clinics to curb the spread of TB

By By Doreen Parkshard More by this Author

Dodoma. The minister of health Dr Dorothy Gwajima has on Monday launched mobile health facilities that are aimed multiplying efforts in the fight against TB.

Dr. Gwajima received five mobile clinics, 160 motorcycles, and 179 ECG machines that are to be distributed in five zones so as to reach out to people especially in rural areas where there is no accessibility to such services or incur high costs of reaching health centres.

"We still have a long way in the fight TB because out of 85597 only 63 percent have been treated while 49,403 people have not been diagnosed which means TB continues to spread," she added.

The five mobile clinics are to be handed out to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma and Dar es Salaam within their respective referral hospitals so as to control the spread of TB especially those within risky groups such as miners, fishermen, prisoners and drug addicts.

The project is funded by Global Fund in Tanzania and this particular initiative has cost Sh6.2 billion in buy

Speaking at the event Global Fund’s Nelson Msuya urged those in charge to take care of the facilities handed out so that it can reach to out more people in a longer duration.