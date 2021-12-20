Health ministry warns over fast-spreading virus

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma/Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday warned over the fast-spreading Covid-19 variant, urging the public to take precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Speaking in Dodoma, Health permanent secretary Abel Makubi said despite Tanzania having a number of Covid-19 cases, the situation was better off compared to other nations.

“We have a few cases which spread fast. But the situation isn’t that bad,” noted Prof Makubi.

Urging Tanzanians to take precautionary measures, he said, vaccination alone would not do.

Instead, he recommended Tanzanians to avoid congested areas, put on face masks and wash hands frequently using running water.

“We need to act now because if we don’t the few cases available can spread and cause a scene,” said Prof Makubi.

Advertisement

He called on the police and bus owners and operators to control passenger congestion as precautionary measures and educating the people so as to help to minimise the risk of the pandemic.

Prof Makubi also wanted parents to be at the forefront in protecting their children from unnecessary gatherings.

When it came to necessary gatherings including in churches and mosques, he said, parents should ensure that their parents wear face masks and wash their hands on a regular basis.

He also reminded those who were planning to travel for annual leave, to make sure they would protect their parents and other beloved ones so that they could not become the victims of the pandemic.

In another development, Prof Makubi said, so far there were no reported cases of Omicron variant.

However, he said, the government was following closely, in an effort to avoid it from entering the country.

About the Covid-19 vaccination, he said, until Friday last week about 1.28 million - equivalent to 2.21 percent - had taken the jab.

The low uptake of the jab, said Prof Makubi, was attributed to spread rumours about the vaccine, saying it was injurious to health.

“It took us time to change people’s mind-set. I am positive that citizens have now understood us. The future is bright,” noted Prof Makubi.

“But the response has been encouraging compared to other countries,” said Prof Makubi.

Going by the experts, if at least 60 percent of Tanzanians would get vaccinated and observe other preventive measures against the pandemic, the country was likely to say goodbye to Covid-19.

Under the Covax arrangements, Tanzania, like other countries, will receive 11 million doses of vaccines which will cover 20 percent of its total population.