Hearing of Mbowe’s terrorism financing case starts under new Judge

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Hearing of a case in which Chadema's national Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, and three others standing trial over terrorism-related charges and economic sabotage has started at the High Court.

There was heavy deployment of security officers at the High Court (Corruption and Economic Crimes Division) as Mr Mbowe and co-accused were brought in.

The case is now under Judge Mustapha Siyani, after Judge Elinaza Luvanda stepped down.

Judge Luvanda withdrew from the case after the fourth accused, Freeman Mbowe, told the court that he and his three co-defendants did not trust the Judge.

In another development, the six charges facing Mr Mbowe and the co-accused have been read again today September 6, 2021 before Judge Siyani and the accused entered a not guilty plea.

The first accused is Halfan Bwire Hassan, second Adam Hassan Kasekwa, third is Mohamed Abdillahi Ling'wenya and the fourth Freeman Aikael Mbowe.

Defendants are represented by a panel of their 14 lawyers, led by Peter Kibatala while the government is represented by a panel of six State attorneys.