High court dismisses Mbowe’s objection on jurisdiction

Dar es Salaam. The High Court (Corruption and Economic Crimes Division) has dismissed an objection filed by main opposition Chadema’s national chairman Freeman Mbowe, and three others, alleging that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear terrorism-related charges.

Mr Mbowe, who faces unbailable terrorism-related counts, including that of financing terrorism and conspiracy, has remained in custody for close to two months now.

He is charged along three other men--Halfan Bwire Hassan, Adamu Hassan Kusekwa alias Adamoo and Mohamed Abdillahi Ling’wenya.



The decision was handed down on Wednesday September 1, 2021 by Judge Elinaza Luvanda, after reviewing the arguments by both parties.

Judge Luvanda said his court has jurisdiction to hear terrorism cases and that the objections submitted by the defense are baseless.

"In my opinion, I will not agree with the arguments presented by the defence. After reviewing the arguments of the both sides, this court has the authority to hear terrorism cases and the arguments presented by the defense are baseless," said Judge Luvanda.

On August 31, 2021, Mbowe filed a petition challenging the court's decision to hear their case on terrorism charges and that according to the Anti-Terrorism Act their case should be heard by the Supreme Court and not the special Division.

After the defendants filed the objection, the Government objected to the allegations claiming that in accordance with the various Laws Act No. 3 of 2016, the offenses in the Terrorism Act were placed in the Economic Sabotage Act and that in that case the Corruption court has jurisdiction to hear their charges.

After Judge Luvanda handed down the verdict, the prosecution asked for a preliminary hearing (PH) on the defendants.

However, before reading out the details, Senior State Counsel Robert Kidando, who is presenting a five-member panel of prosecutors, has asked the court to amend the indictment by informing the court that the Aishi Hotel is located in Hai district and not in Moshi district as stated in the indictment.

Advocate Kadando after stating this, Defense lawyer Peter Kibatala has filed an objection in court challenging the indictment.

Judge Luvanda adjourned the case for 15 minutes so that the defense could come up with a statement on the objection while the prosecution would also have to answer the arguments.