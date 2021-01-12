Home Affairs Minister out to end police vehicles contract impasse Leyland

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs Minister George Simbachawene yesterday revived issues in the contract between the Tanzanian government and Ashok Leyland over vehicle supply, promising to start dealing with it immediately.

In 2013, Ashok Leyland won a tender for the supply of 777 motor vehicles worth $29.6 million.

However, according to Mr Simbachawene, the company supplied only 430 vehicles including 22 which were substandard.

The contract that was inked as a one-year project, he said.

President John Magufuli said during an event to swear in former Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola in July 2018 that the issue pictured the ministry of Home Affairs as the worst-performing docket.

Speaking during his official tour of the police technical college in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Simbachawene called for Ashok Leyland to fulfil the contract whereas the company owes the government 369 vehicles. “Ashok Leyland must implement their end of the thread on the contract because even among the 430 imported motor vehicles, 22 of them were rejected by the government due to their disqualifications,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Simbachawene said his ministry is in preparations for a meeting that will involve all stakeholders to discuss ways of dealing with the Indian automobile company.

“I am in talks with the ministry permanent secretary about the meeting that will involve the attorney general of Tanzania as well as contract professionals who brought it to the attention of the government so that we all discuss the fate of the agreement,” disclosed Mr Simbachawene.

The Home Affairs minister explained that the meeting will be a step towards meeting the automobile company to explain the reason behind the late delivery of the motor vehicles.

He said the meeting with the stakeholders is set to take place before the parliament sessions start and will also reveal the exact date of the arrival of the motor vehicles.

Mr Simbachawene said in eight years of the long dragged contract, there have been failed measures that were conducted to fasten the importation of the motor vehicles.

“The contract is valid because there were changes and amendments that were made during the eight years since it was signed,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr Simbachawene said the police college which is known as the warehouse and makers of weapons, is constructing workshop buildings that will ensure quality designing and supply of police uniforms to all of the Tanzanian police stations as well as the national armies.

“The Sh666 million workshops’ buildings will reduce the government cost on the budget of importing police uniforms from foreign countries and as of now, they are 85 percent complete,” he said.