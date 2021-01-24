How a computer, four cellphones and Sh2 million ended Dr Mvungi’s life (1)

The death of Dr Mvungi, nine days after he was attacked and badly injured, shocked the nation with many failing to believe that the life of the man who gave so much to his country could actually be lost during the theft of such property.

Dar es Salaam.It is not easy to believe that the life of former constitutional lawyer, veteran politician and former member of the Constitutional Review Commission, Dr Sengondo Mvungi, was cut short by robbers who stole Sh2 million, a laptop and four mobile phones.

The death of Dr Mvungi, nine days after he was attacked and badly injured, shocked the nation with many failing to believe that the life of the man who gave so much to his country could actually be lost during the theft of such property.

The arrest of the suspects and the subsequent death sentence helped to bring justice, but the sentence can compensate for the loss of the veteran lawyer.

Seven years after his death, questions about the motives of the attackers still linger.

Late night attack

It is late in the night of November 3, 2013. Dr Mvungi and his wife, Anna are resting at their home in Kibwegere Msakuzi, Mbezi Ward, when they suddenly hear gunshots.

Wondering what was going on, a group of six people storm into his house after breaking down the kitchen door. His wife screams for help without success.

When he decided to leave the room and follow up he met the attackers in the corridor holding machetes. They demanded cash. He neither argued nor resisted the order. He went straight to his room and came out with an envelope containing Sh2 million and handed it to them.

After handing over the money, they ordered him to lie down on the floor while they searched his room and other parts of the house.

The men managed to find a pistol stored in Dr Mvungi's bedside drawer. The pistol belonged to Hellen Eshers, who was Dr Mvungi client.

At the time, Eshers had died and the pistol was under Dr Mvungi custody pending a decision on her estate which he was supervising. Apart from the cash and a pistol, the attackers also took a laptop computer and four cell phones.

Mvungi seriously injured

After the attackers had disappeared, Dr Mvungi's wife woke up and started looking for her husband. She found him in the kitchen sitting on the floor and unconscious. He was bleeding profusely with a serious wound on his head and swollen face.

Without delay, the family began efforts to get him to a nearby hospital. They first took him to Tumbi Kibaha Hospital where, a serious head injury was stitched before he was referred to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

At Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI) Dr Mvungi was taken directly to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he was treated for three days before being transferred to Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa, for further treatment.

Dr Mvungi was accompanied by one of his relatives, Deo Mwarabu.

News of Dr Mvungi's attack dominated news headlines as police launched a manhunt for the attackers. Public pressure also mounted demanding for the criminals to be brought to book.

Dr Mvungi dies

Seven days later Dr Mvungi died while he was being treated in South Africa. Senior government officials, lawyers and various social groups and ordinary citizens sent condolences to express their grief over the death of the veteran lawyer.

His body arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on November 16, 2013, at 7:05 pm on a South African Airways flight.

Grief reigned after the body landed on JNIA and was received. His wife Anna, children and family members who were dressed in black suits were at the JNIA to receive the body of their loved one.

Government officials arrived at the airport to receive the body of Dr Mvungi including former Minister of Transport, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Hussein Mwinyi (now President of Zanzibar) and former Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Angela Kairuki.

Also present were members of the Constitutional Review Commission led by their chairman, Judge Joseph Warioba and retired chairman of the Law and Human Rights Center (LHRC), Dr Hellen Kijo Bisimba.

The next day (November 16, 2013) Dr Mvungi's body taken to Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam where lawyers, government officials, teachers and college students and many others showed up.

After the funeral, his body was transported to Mwanga district, Kilimanjaro for burial

Mvungi is buried at his ancestral home

Dr Mvungi was buried on November 19, 2013 in Chanjale, Kisangara Juu at a funeral that was attended by many church and government leaders

While retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda led government officials at the funeral, Bishop Rogath Kimaro of the Same Catholic Diocese led religious leaders.

To be continued tomorrow