How brewer SBL supported economic development in Tanzania in 2021

The New Year is here. Tanzania might be happy to see the new treasures and challenges of 2022; however, the country should also be proud to look back at the opportunities and huddles of 2021.

Even with all the global challenges of Covid-19 odds that reared its ugly heads since 2019, the nation has continued to record a steady economic.

Tanzania's economy was projected to expand by 4.3 per cent this year, up from 0.4 per cent posted in 2020, according to the African Development Bank's (AFDB) latest economic outlook report for the region. AFDB also projects a growth of 4.9 per cent in 2022.

The achievements have been possible following the government's resilience to improve the livelihood of each citizen in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, finance, sports, health and many more.

In the midst of it all, the government has called for other stakeholders to participate fully in bolstering the Tanzania economy at a critical stage to transform Tanzania into a fully-fledged middle-income country.

This call has been heeded by Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) –who in 2021 has stood at the gates to support the country's economic development in the name of its Society 2030 action plan, entitled; Spirit of Progress that foresees a sustainable development in the community.

Since the year 2021 started, SBL has invested billions of shillings into the economy and created employment for hundreds of people across its value chain. This investment has been in capital and operational expenditure, including payments into the treasury as taxes.

SBL played a vital role in ensuring its business environment and supply chain in alcoholic beverages continues to thrive to sustain its contribution to the economy as a loyal taxpayer.

Therefore, SBL invested in improving sanitation and cleanliness in the retail outlets in a programme entitled, 'Raise the bar program', where a total of Sh2.3 billion was injected.

The program provided several selected retail outlets and bars with hygiene equipment and training on preventing communicable diseases including Covid 19.

In September, the brewer also enlarged its production capacity by investing in brand new alcoholic spirits produced locally in Moshi. The facility is worth GBP5 million (Sh16 billion), was commissioned by the Prime Minister, KassimMajaliwaMajaliwa.

The new facility produces a wide range of spirits, even those imported by SBL. One of its first locally made spirit brands is called Bongo Don – which is a truly Tanzanian product with world-class quality.

In replenishing and conservation of water sources, SBL invested over Sh200 million to drill a borehole in Machochwe village, Serengeti district, in June. The borehole supplies water to over 12,000 people in the village.

The water support initiative is termed 'Water of Life' (WOL). Since 2010, the programme has implemented 21 water projects in various parts of the country, sustainably providing clean and safe water to over two million people.

Another audacious investment by SBL has been made in agriculture by providing technical education to college students in their programme dubbed the Kilimo-Viwanda Scholarship Programme which was established in 2019.

The programme has sponsored more than 70 students since its establishment, and in 2021 SBL the number was increased to 100.

Kilimo Viwanda targets students from underprivileged families to pursue diploma level courses in agricultural fields. In this initiative SBL has partnered with four local colleges, Kilacha in Moshi, Igabiro in Iringa, Kaole in Bagamoyo and St Maria Goretti in Iringa.

Another aspect of investment in agriculture by SBL has been enhancing its commitment to support farmers through contract farming through its agri-business initiative that incorporated over 400 local farmers spread in eight regions across the country.

According to SBL Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha, the regions that have benefitted in this area include Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, Singida, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Mwanza, and Mara.

'SBL provides agricultural inputs such as free quality seeds, fertilizer, technical advice, and other farm implements to farmers through the programme. SBL also links them to financial institutions to access credit facilities- and in return, it purchases cereals such as maize, sorghum and barley-which it uses for beer production,” he says.

Moreover, SBL has targeted to bring its investment to Sh200 billion by the end of 2022 following increase in investment by 12 billion shillings in Moshi this year and another investment in Moshi by 15.7 billion.