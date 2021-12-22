How businesses in Tanzania have benefited from reforms in the past Six years

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. More than a third (36 percent) of Tanzanian companies have fully or partially resolved trade obstacles in the last six years, according to a new survey by the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The report compares business surveys in the East African country in 2013-2014, and then again in 2019-2020. Companies say that better practices in public agencies are game-changers, according to the report.

“Import permission from the (former) Tanzania Food and Drug Authority was very difficult to get. The application process took too long. The process can be done online now, making things simpler and faster. It no longer takes weeks to get feedback,” declares a company interviewed in the report.

Among the most important changes since the first survey are a pilot electronic single window to meet export requirements, better regional recognition of conformity assessments, and fewer or lower fees charged by different agencies.

Despite the good news, however, persistent obstacles remain. The latest survey found that 72 percent of firms involved in cross-border trade – especially agricultural exporters – still have trouble with domestic issues such as finding suitable export packaging materials and meeting international buyers’ quality standards.

The survey also revealed that traders still struggle with delays, high fees and charges, as well as limited or deficient facilities at home - so-called procedural obstacles that stem from non-tariff measures.

The government holds the key to solving most of these trade obstacles. Almost half of the non-tariff measures that companies consider challenging today are linked to Tanzanian regulations and procedures on exports.

The most troublesome are requirements to obtain various permits, licences and certifications because they involve considerable documentation, multiple administrative windows and waiting time at public agencies.

What is the way forward?

The report recommends that the government’s top priority should be an electronic single window system, a paperless one-stop service – now in the pilot stage – that connects all agencies involved in cross-border trade. “Full implementation of this programme could eliminate most of the domestic procedural hurdles that exporters face,” the report says.

The country also needs better, internationally accredited quality facilities and laboratories. It needs more domestic production of packaging materials, combined with packaging information and training for exporters. The report also urges policymakers to harmonise national and regional standards with international ones, making it easier for exporters to comply with different standards and save them time and money.

Finally, the report praises government plans to adopt a national quality policy that helps traders fulfill technical requirements and conformity assessments. Such a policy “would provide guidance on which quality infrastructure should be prioritized, what institutional arrangements are needed to improve the quality of Tanzanian products, and how to standardize national standards with international practices”.

This second ITC report in Tanzania contacted 613 companies, out of which 49 also struggled with these measures in 2013-2014. It asked whether past challenges had been resolved and if they faced any new non-tariff measure difficulties. This is the first time the ITC non-tariff measures programme conducts a follow-up survey in the same country.

This report is part of the EU-East African Community Market Access Upgrade Programme (Markup). The programme aims to contribute to economic development in the EAC through boosting trade and regional integration.

What experts say

A renowned economist, Prof Samuel Wangwe, told The Citizen yesterday that the trend was promising and reflected the realities on the ground.

“Generally, the trend is good and reflects the situation on the ground. If the 2020/21 was subjected to review, the findings would be better due to reformative undertaken government measures. They include simplified access of work permits and improved investment promotion procedures by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC),” he said.

He said regulatory authorities should facilitate companies to meet recommended standards and that policy makers are supposed to increase harmonization of national standards to regional and international levels.

Prof Haji Semboja of the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) said the reports help the country at preventing thinking local.

He said formation of multiple regulatory bodies causes bureaucracy that negatively affects decision making; despite the good initial purpose of the formulation.

“Whether we have managed to attract efficient investors is the most important thing. Also, if we have built an enabling environment for the public and private sectors to undertake various development projects,” he said.

He commended the government for updating policies in order to replace the outdated Industry and Trade Policy of 2003.