How farmers can earn more from organic cotton

Mwanza. Tanzania has a huge potential in production of organic cotton which offers better prices than non-organic cotton, experts said here at the weekend.

This revelation – which was articulated during a meeting here where stakeholders discussed and provided ideas that will enable organic farming policy-making in the country – brings new hope to millions of farmers in Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mwanza, Mara, Geita, Tabora, Kigoma and Singida who depend on the crop for their economic livelihoods.

Basically, regular cotton farming starts with genetically modified seeds.

The modification exercise seeks to build resistance to bugs, but when the bugs become stronger, more pesticides are required thus resulting into environmental pollution.

On the other hand, organic cotton is made from natural seeds which do not require pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

With its high demand globally, the managing director for Riore Tanzania Limited, said at the meeting that the price of organic farming is 10 to 15 percent higher than that of regular cotton.

“For example, Riore Tanzania Limited pays farmers an extra Sh162 per kilogramme of cotton grown through organic farming system,” said Mr Marco.

This comes at a time when Tanzania is ranked fifth in the world among the 21 countries that produce organic cotton.

The director of consultative services at Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB), Mr James Shimbo, said although cotton organic farming has been practiced in the country since 1994, significant gains were registered from the 2017/18 agricultural season due to awareness and investment that increased the number of farmers.

He told The Citizen at that Maswa and Bariadi districts in Simiyu region, Kishapu in Shinyanga and Iramba in Singida region are among areas with organic cotton farming.

“Despite being environmentally friendly, organic farming also has a high and secure income for farmers due to the global demand for non-chemical products,” said Mr Shimbo.

According to the 2021 World Organic Cotton Report, based on 2019/20 season statistics, Tanzania produced 16,000 tonnes of organic cotton, equivalent to five percent of the 249,152 tonnes of organic cotton grown and sold in the international market.

India tops the list by producing 50 percent, followed by China and Kyrgyzstan which produce 12 percent each, while Turkey ranks fourth, producing 10 percent.

Tajikistan produced four percent while the United States lies in seventh position with a three percent production.

Tanzania is also ranked fourth in terms of the size of the land on which organic cotton is produced. The country’s has 3,416 hectares (has) of organic cotton farms while India leads with 22,936has of organic cotton farms.

Turkey, Tajikistan and China come in second, third and fifth positions respectively with 9,014has, 8,595 hectares and 2,643has of organic cotton farms respectively.

With public awareness of the benefits derived from the demand for chemical-free cotton in the world, the number of farmers engaged in organic farming has increased in the country from 12,000 farmers in the 2017/18 agricultural season to 34,000 farmers in the 2020/21.

Mr Shimbo exuded confidence that the number of organic cotton farmers will rise to 58,000 in the 2021/22 farming season.

The director of Alliance Cotton Ginnery, Mr Boas Ogola, said the government’s decision to initiate organic farming policy-making process and put in place an organic farming system was a welcome move.

“In Tanzania, we did not have a policy or even formal system of organic farming. Now, we are going to have the policy and put in place a system that is designed and intended to increase the production of chemical-free cotton that has a ready market and high prices globally,” said Mr Ogola.

Agriculture and Environment Officer from the Office of the Vice President, responsible for environmental assessment and climate change, Ms Hadija Kayera said the Government’s decision to have organic farming policy is not only aimed at reducing the use of harmful chemicals, but also increase GDP through non-chemical products that have the highest price in the world market.

Mr Revelians Ngaiza, the chairman of the government’s committee collecting stakeholder’s recommendations on organic farming policy and systems, called on all stakeholders to come up with the best ideas that will improve access, distribution and use of inputs, including seeds, fertilisers, and extension services.